Lalu Yadav Returns To India On Feb 11, Daughter Requests People To Take Care Of Him

RJD President Lalu Prasad will fly from Singapore to Patna following his kidney transplant operation, said a tweet from his daughter Rohini Acharya. 

Isha Bhandari
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Image: RJD' Lalu Prasad to return from Singapore after kidney transplant (Twitter)


After undergoing a successful kidney transplant in Singapore in December 2022, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav will return to India on February 11.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's second daughter, tweeted an update on her father's condition and the time of his arrival. She also urged Lalu Yadav's supporters to look for him once he arrived in India.

“I have one important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. I hope you all will now take care of my father,” she tweeted with a picture of Yadav along with her brother. 

Daughter donates Kidney

Notably, Rohini who has been living in Singapore with her Husband, donated her kidney in December last year to the RJD supremo, who has experienced a number of health issues, and was advised to receive a kidney transplant. 

Yadav, who is currently free on bail, was incarcerated for his role in cases involving fodder and has been receiving treatment at multiple hospitals in Delhi and Ranchi. He has diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney problems, among other illnesses.

