Lalu Yadav Returns To India On Feb 11, Daughter Requests People To Take Care Of Him

After undergoing a successful kidney transplant in Singapore in December 2022, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav will return to India on February 11.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's second daughter, tweeted an update on her father's condition and the time of his arrival. She also urged Lalu Yadav's supporters to look for him once he arrived in India.

“I have one important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. I hope you all will now take care of my father,” she tweeted with a picture of Yadav along with her brother.

आप सबसे एक जरूरी बात कहनी है. यह जरूरी बात हम सबों के नेता आदरणीय लालू जी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर है.



11 फरवरी को पापा सिंगापुर से भारत जा रहे हैं.



मैं एक बेटी के तौर पर अपना फर्ज अदा कर रही हूँ. पापा को स्वस्थ्य कर आप सब के बीच भेज रही हूँ..



अब आप लोग पापा का ख्याल रखियेगा. pic.twitter.com/GcVNV1Emly — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 10, 2023

Daughter donates Kidney

Notably, Rohini who has been living in Singapore with her Husband, donated her kidney in December last year to the RJD supremo, who has experienced a number of health issues, and was advised to receive a kidney transplant.

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

Yadav, who is currently free on bail, was incarcerated for his role in cases involving fodder and has been receiving treatment at multiple hospitals in Delhi and Ranchi. He has diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney problems, among other illnesses.