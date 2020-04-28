Lalu Yadav's Doctor Quarantined After Coming Into Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Amid COVID-19 threat on former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Administration on Tuesday announced that doctor treating him is being sent to quarantine. This comes a day after Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating the RJD chief came in contact with a Coronavirus positive patient.

READ | Nitish Kumar orders release of additional Rs 50 cr for helping stranded migrants

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Administration said in its statement: "Today, a patient who had been admitted in medicine dept for past 3 weeks was found COVID19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD leader) is also being treated by same unit. Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in paying ward. Since the patient was in medicine dept for 3 weeks, all doctors & other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad & his unit will be sent to quarantine."

READ | Delhi: Nearly 90 health workers test positive for COVID-19, says Health Minister Jain

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and expressed concern over his father's health and said that he should be taken care with utmost precaution. Earlier on Monday, Dr Umesh said that all patients under him should be isolated. RJD has demanded his immediate release based on the same.

It’s really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution. https://t.co/1z0tBc6upB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 28, 2020

The RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is in the RIMS hospital Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of fodder scam. He is reportedly suffering from multiple ailments like diabetes, heart, kidney, BP disorders.

READ | 'No new Covid case reported in 80 districts since last week': Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan

Covid in India

The number of cases has risen to 345 in Bihar on Tuesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar objects UP govt's decision to send buses to ferry students from Kota