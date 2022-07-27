Lalu Yadav's Former OSD Bhola Yadav Sent To CBI Custody Till Aug 2 In Land For Job Scam

A close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bhola Yadav was on Wednesday remanded to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation till August 2. Bhola, who reportedly was the Officer on Special Duty to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he served as Union Minister of Railways in the erstwhile UPA government, was arrested in connection with a Land-for-Job scam earlier in the day. The arrest came after raids were conducted at four locations, all of which belonged to him in Darbhanga and Patna, related to the scam.

Land-for-job case

Cases were filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Yadav, and their daughters Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav by the CBI. The Central agency alleges that the Yadav family during the time when Lalu Prasad was the Minister for Railways during the period 2004-2009, had got transferred land at throwaway prices in their names in return for the appointment of substitutes in Group “D” Post in different Zones of Railways. Multiple instances emerged where jobs were given to those who themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in Patna in favour of the Yadav family and a private company controlled by Yadav's family and they were also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties.

"In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI official claimed.

Pertaining to the case, the agency, in the month of May, conducted raids at over 15 locations across India, including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. In the raids, a few incriminating documents were recovered.