Lambada Community Protests Against BJP MP For Proposing Removal From ST List

Days after Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party MP Soyam Bapu Rao said the Lambada community should be removed from the list of communities under Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation, people from the community staged a big protest at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday calling for the MP's removal from the party. Activists from the Lambada community, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members Dr Lakshminarayana Naik, Vasu Naik, Swamy Naik and others participated in the protest.

Protestors burnt an effigy of the BJP MP and made a representation to state president G Kishan Reddy demanding action against the Bapu Rao. Further, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Ravula Sridhar Reddy said it is shocking that a member of Parliament, who has taken oath on the Constitution, can make such comments. This is nothing but an attempt by the BJP MP to try and create enmity among two sections of people, he said, and called on the top BJP leadership to come out with a clear stand on the issue.

Congress leader Ramulu Naik said that Soyam Bapu Rao is a Member of Parliament who has been elected after he was voted by all sections of people and so he should apologise over the comments he has made against the Lambada community. Congress party has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP state President G Kishan Reddy for suspension of Soyam Bapu Rao from the MP post.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.