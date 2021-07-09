Lambda Variant Of COVID-19 Is 'variant Of Interest'; No Cases In India So Far: Health Min

The new Lambda variant of COVID-19 is a 'variant of interest', but there is no evidence that such a strain has been identified in India, said Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul on Friday. He however cautioned that we should, however, be watchful of such mutations.

The Lambda variant, which has been detected in more than 30 countries is much more harmful than the Delta variant. The 'Variant of Interest' designated by WHO, has not been reported in India so far. A virus becomes a 'variant of interest' when its mutations affect the immune response, transmissibility, diagnosis, and treatment among other factors. The Delta variant was behind the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

According to Pragya Yadav, head of the National Institute of Virology's Maximum Containment Facility, the number of cases reported from this Lambda variant is increasing in different countries, indicating it to be a highly transmissible one. A recent study revealed that the variant is susceptible to mRNA vaccine-elicited antibodies and convalescent serum was able to neutralize the lambda variant.

Reported first in Peru in December 2020, the Lambda accounts for nearly 82 per cent of the coronavirus case samples reported during May and June 2021. The Public Health England in the UK also reported some of the cases of the new COVID strain and recognised it as having "a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies".

Lambda - 'The variant of interest'

Lambda was declared as 'the variant of interest' on June 14 by WHO and is speculated to be more resistant to vaccines as compared to other COVID-19 strains. By June 2021, the variant spread to countries like South America, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador to name a few. According to the Peruvian Ministry of Health, 90.6% of new COVID-19 cases in Arequipa and 78.1% of new cases in Cusco in the country were the Lambda variant. The variant has been recognized to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.