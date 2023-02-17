Lance Naik Prabhu's Killing: Army Veterans Demand Justice For Family As Protests Continue

As the army veterans continue to stage protests against the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu, the Tamil Nadu police have added the murder charge in the FIR registered in connection with the case. The protesting ex-servicemen also demanded job security for the late soldier’s wife and better education facilities for his children.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the protesting ex-serviceman said, “We are not blaming anyone. Our demand is that justice should be given to the family of the deceased, especially the widow of Lance Naik Prabhu. We just want justice.”

'Murder' charges invoked in soldier's lynching

Amid the ongoing outrage over the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri, the police have added the murder charge to the FIR registered. FIR has been filed based on the complaint of the deceased soldier's brother and eyewitness Prabhakaran's statement.

As per the FIR copy accessed by Republic, multiple sections have been slapped against all the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to commit murder), 147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tamil Nadu police reached the crime scene on Friday and initiated the probe into the case. Police are also recreating the crime scene to investigate the matter.

‘Planned murder,’ claims jawan's brother

Elaborating on the incident, Lance Naik Prabhu’s brother and the eyewitness in the case, Prabhakar spoke exclusively to Republic TV and narrated what exactly happened on February 8. Accusing the DMK leader of beating his brother Lance Naik Prabhu to death, Prabhakar said that ‘it was a planned murder’.

“This is a planned thing. They planned and murdered my brother. They used to harass us as we used to not believe them. They used to bully us and now they have taken the life of my brother"