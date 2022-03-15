Land acquisition process started to set up manufacturing cluster in Bihar: Minister

Patna, Mar 14 (PTI) The Bihar government has initiated the land acquisition process for setting up an integrated manufacturing cluster at Dobhi division in Gaya district, state Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain informed the Assembly on Monday.

The cluster will be part of the economic zones of the upcoming Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial corridor, he said.

“The manufacturing cluster will cater to the needs of big and medium scale manufacturing units including ancillary units. Investors will be provided with land as per their needs,” Hussain said.

The state government will acquire 1,670 acres of land for the project.

The industry department is also focusing on developing a ‘PM-Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA)’ park in East Champaran, said the minister.

The state government has already sent a detailed report on the availability of one thousand acres of land for the project, he said.

The Union Cabinet in October last year approved the setting up of seven PM-MITRA parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map. The parks are to be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different willing states. PTI PKD NN NN

