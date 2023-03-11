Land-for-jobs Scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Summoned By CBI, To Appear Today

In a huge development in the land-for-jobs scam probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to appear before the agency on Saturday, March 11.

According to the officials, the central agency has asked Tejashwi Yadav to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the land-for-job scam case, on Saturday. Notably, this comes a day after the ED conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar and Delhi in connection with the case.

#BREAKING | CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today, March 11 in connection with land-for-job case. This is the second summon issued to him.#TejashwiYadav #CBI #LandforJobScam



Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/gAHtQ2QtuW — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023

ED raids multple location in Bihar, Delhi

On March 10, ED conducted raids at multiple locations including TejashwiYadav's residence in the national capital, in connection with the land-for-job case. According to the officials, the ED team left after grilling the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for over 11 hours of at his residence in New Delhi.

The agency also conducted raids at the residence of Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti among others in Delhi as well as RJD leader and Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana in Bihar. These raids by the ED were carried under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) taking cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.

Land-for-job scam

During Lalu Prasad Yadav's Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, allegations of appointments in the railways in exchange for gifts or sales of land parcels to his family have come to light. The scam reportedly saw a number of individuals gifting lands to the Lalu Yadav family or others associated with them in exchange for positions at the railways.

In the FIR lodged in connection with land-for-job scam, it was alleghed that between 2004 and 2009, in several railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur, certain people who claimed to be residents of Patna were hired as replacements in Group-D jobs. In return, the people or their families reportedly transferred their property into the names of Lalu Yadav's family and AK Infosystems Private Limited, a company that was later acquired by the family of the RJD leader.