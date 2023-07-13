Land-for-jobs Scam: BJP Protests Against Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav For 4th Consecutive Day

A day after the proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Sabha) were adjourned due to the “unruly behaviour” of the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs today (July 13) staged protest against the JD(U)-RJD alliance over alleged corruption. The members of the Opposition BJP were seen holding signboards demanding the resignation of Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav following a CBI’s chargesheet in the land-for-jobs scam case.

What is the alleged land-for-job scam?

The alleged land-for-job scam dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railways Minister from 2004 to 2009. Prasad has been accused of offering Group D appointments in railways in lieu of plots of land in the name of his family members. The family members include his daughters and son Tejashwi Yadav, during his stint as the minister in the UPA regime.

Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Tejashwi Yadav's home in the national capital along with a few RJD-related leaders. The ED has conducted a separate investigation into the case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the central agencies claim, irregular appointments were made in the railways, which went against the laid down guidelines and processes of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

Chairs flung, tables smashed inside Assembly

The members of the opposition BJP on Wednesday (July 12) entered the well of the Assembly, smashing a chair and tossing shreds of paper in the air, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the Vidhan Sabha.

The drama played out in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.