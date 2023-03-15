Land-for-jobs Scam Case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Likely To Appear Before Delhi Court Today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their eldest daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others are likely to appear before a Delhi court in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 15 in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

On February 27, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to the accused persons, including Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

“A perusal of the charge sheet and the documents and material on record prima facie shows commission of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences,” the judge said.

Geetanjali Goel further noted that the chargesheet was filed without arrest in respect of the accused persons except one, who is on bail at present.

Earlier in July last year, the central probe agency arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister. The chargesheet was filed on October 10, 2022 for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons. The final report by CBI also named former general manager of Central Railway Sowmya Raghavan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

What is land-for-jobs scam case?

The land-for-jobs scam case is related to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

It was alleged in the FIR that some individuals, despite being Patna residents, were appointed as replacements in Group-D posts between 2004 and 2009 in various railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. In exchange, the individuals or their families allegedly transferred their lands into the names of Lalu Yadav's family and a business called AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later acquired by the RJD supremo's family.

Further, according to the CBI's chargesheet, it was alleged that the family of Lalu Yadav acquired land in Patna of around 1,05,292 square feet from those people using five sale documents and two gift deeds, with the majority of the sale papers specifying that the sellers would be paid in cash. According to the current circle rate, the land was worth roughly Rs 4.39 crore. However, the land was bought straight from the sellers by the former Railways Minister's family at a price below the prevalent circle rate in the neighbourhood. In addition to this, the railway authority's guidelines and proper procedure for the appointment of replacements were allegedly not followed.