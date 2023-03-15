Land For Jobs Scam Case: Tejashwi Yadav Moves Delhi HC To Quash CBI Summons

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, on Wednesday, submitted a plea in Delhi High Court seeking direction to quash three summons issued by the CBI for questioning in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam case.

The petition submitted that notice under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) can only be issued to an individual, who is situation within with lurisdiction of that police or us within the adjoining police station. It claimed that the notices are in gross violation of the CrPC provisions.

The plea will be heard by a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also prayed that whenever the Central Bureau of Investigation interrogates him in the presence of FIR, he be allowed the presence of his lawyer(s) at a visible but not audible distance, according to the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

Tejashwi Yadav has so far skipped three summons by CBI on March 4, March 11 and March 14. The central agency had also questioned Yadav's father Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to Lalu, Rabri and their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the alleged land for job scam.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at properties allegedly linked to the Yadav family and claimed to have detected assets worth Rs 600 crore. Tejashwi called it "rumours" and said that the ED officials only left after receiving a "call from above."

The CBI has stated that during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Union Railway minister from 2004 to 2009, favourite candidates were appointed in the Indian Railways in violation of norms and procedures.

The agency alleged that appointments were made without any advertisement or public notice. Some Patna residents were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur, the CBI has alleged.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to the family members of Prasad at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

