Land-for-jobs Scam: CBI Grills Bihar Ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav At Misa's Delhi Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, March 7, began questioning former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case. Lalu’s questioning is taking place a day after a team from a probe agency reached the residence of his wife, Rabri Devi in Bihar. The CBI had on Monday claimed that they had already sent a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo, for interrogation in the case.

"The CBI served notice on former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs scam a few days ago. The CBI is expected to question Lalu Yadav soon," CBI officials said on Monday.

The questioning on Tuesday took place at Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti’s Pandara Park House in Delhi during which some documents were shown and the examination revolved around the same. Misa is a RJD Rajya Sabha MP.

Land-for-job scam case

The alleged scam took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav served as a union railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the centre. The basic allegations levelled against the RJD leader is that he made several promises to the job aspirants saying that they will be given employment in the Indian Railways in lieu of land.

The CBI has also come across several plots of land which were allegedly registered in the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members. These lands are alleged to be given by the aspirants who received a job in the railways in return.

In October 2022, the probe agency filed a chargesheet naming RJD leaders Lalu, Rabri and 13 others as accused under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. All the accused have been summoned on March 15, sources claimed.

The investigation into the matter has also revealed that RJD leaders and other accused persons in the case conspired with the then CPO, Central Railways and GM, Central Railways to give employment to aspirants in lieu of lands. It's also being said that the land which was given by the aspirants was purchased by the accused at substantial lower rates, as compared to the market. The investigation into the matter by the probe agency is underway.