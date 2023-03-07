Land-for-jobs Scam: CBI To Question RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Today; Know All About The Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday, March 7, in the land-for-job scam case.

On Monday, March 6, a 12-member team of CBI questioned the Former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi at her Patna residence following which a notice was issued to her husband and former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the further investigation into the land-for-jobs-scam case.

Notably, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi is an accused in the case along with her husband, daughter and 13 others.

The probe agency’s visit to ex-Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's Patna home to question her triggered vehement opposition from Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is affiliated with chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

The land for job scam case

When Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the RJD, served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, allegations of appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to his family came to light. Some people allegedly gifted land to Lalu Yadav's family or those associated with them as part of the fraud in exchange for positions in the railways.

The FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says that “in lieu thereof, the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a private company controlled by family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of family members.”

Bhola Yadav, who had been Lalu Prasad's officer on special duty (OSD) when the latter was the Railway Minister, had already been detained by the CBI in connection with the case in July 2022. The charge sheet, which was submitted on October 10 of last year, listed around 16 individuals on charges of conspiracy and corruption. The final report also listed other people, including Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad's daughter.

The charge sheet states that the case was filed as a result of a preliminary investigation against Lalu Prasad and others. It was alleged in the FIR that some individuals, despite being Patna residents, were appointed as replacements in Group-D posts between 2004 and 2009 in various railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. In exchange, the individuals or their families allegedly transferred their lands into the names of Lalu Yadav's family and a business called AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later acquired by the RJD supremo's family.

The inflow and outflow of gifts

Further, it was alleged that the family of Lalu Yadav acquired land in Patna of around 1,05,292 square feet from those people using five sale documents and two gift deeds, with the majority of the sale papers specifying that the sellers would be paid in cash. According to the current circle rate, the land was worth roughly Rs. 4.39 crore. However, the land was bought straight from the sellers by the former Railways Minister's family at a price below the prevalent circle rate in the neighbourhood. In addition to this, the railway authority's guidelines and proper procedure for the appointment of replacements were allegedly not followed.