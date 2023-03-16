Land-for-jobs Scam: Delhi HC Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Appear Before CBI On March 25

In a big setback to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the Delhi High Court on Thursday turned down the RJD leader's plea seeking to quash the CBI summons in connection with the Land-for-jobs scam case.

On the behalf of Yadav, it was argued in the court that the budget session is going on in Bihar and the RJD leader sought time from CBI. Opposing the plea of Tejashwi, the CBI contended that there is no budget session on Saturdays, adding that the Deputy CM can come to the agency's office on Saturday.

The RJD leader's lawyers opined that the central agency wants to arrest Yadav by calling on the pretext of investigation and cited Bhola Yadav's example who was called for questioning but later was arrested. To this, the agency asserted that it will not arrest the RJD leader if he appears for questioning this month.

The Court turned down Tejashwi's demand for the cancellation of the CBI summons, following which the Bihar DyCM has to appear before the agency on march 28 in Delhi at 10:30 am. It is pertinent to mention that the DyCM has so far skipped three summons by CBI on March 4, March 11 and March 14.

ED raids Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations including Tejashwi's Delhi residence, in connection with the land-for-jobs case. According to the officials, the ED team left after 11 hours of questioning the Bihar DyCM at his residence

ED had also conducted raids at the residence of Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti among others in Delhi as well as RJD leader and Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana in Bihar.

Notably, the land-for-jobs scam case is related to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009 under the UPA regime. The scam reportedly saw several people gifting land parcels to the Lalu Yadav family or those connected with them in exchange for jobs at the railway.