Land-for-jobs Scam: Tejashwi Skips CBI Summons For The 3rd Time; Know What Can Happen Next

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday skipped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons in the land-for-jobs scam for the third time. According to sources, the central agency could take legal action.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was given the notice to appear for questioning on March 14 after he ignored summons on March 4 and March 11.

CBI had recently quizzed Yadav's father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

Tejashwi skips summons for the third time: What happens next?

According to experts, if one skips the questioning, the CBI can seek an explanation. The agency can again issue a summon, directing the person to appear before the investigating officer on a specified date and time.

The agency can also go for legal action as not appearing for questioning suggests non-cooperation in the investigation.

The land for job case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels allegedly gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate raised the properties linked to the Yadav family and claimed to have seized proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore.

However, Tejashwi rubbished the ED's claim on seizure and said that the officials left him home only after getting a nod "from above".

the ED raided the house of Prasad, where Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD supremo's younger son, was also present. Several other premises of Prasad's daughters and close aides were also raided in different parts of the country and the agency claimed to have seized proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore.