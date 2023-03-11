Land-for-jobs Scam: Tejashwi Won't Appear Before CBI Today As Pregnant Wife 'faints'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is unlikely to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

Notably, the CBI had sent summons to Tejashwi Yadav asking him to appear before the agency for questioning in the land-for-jobs scam case on Saturday, March 11. Now, according to sources, the Bihar deputy CM won't appear for the CBI questioning on Saturday due to his wife's health.

"After the ED raid, she (Tejashwi's wife) was hospitalised yesterday at a private hospital in Delhi. She is pregnant and after twelve hours of interrogation she fainted due to BP problems," sources claimed.

ED raids Tejashwi's Delhi residence

On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at multiple locations including Tejashwi Yadav's residence in the national capital, in connection with the land-for-job case. According to the officials, the ED team left after grilling the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for over 11 hours at his residence in New Delhi.

The agency also conducted raids at the residence of Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti among others in Delhi as well as RJD leader and Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana in Bihar.

Lalu Yadav attacks BJP over ED raids at Tejashwi's residence

Former Railways Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the BJP-led Central government over the ED's raid at Tejashwi Yadav's residence. Lalu said that his family is being harassed by the ED in "baseless vindictive cases".

Taking to his Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "We have also seen the dark phase of Emergency. We fought that battle too. Today my daughters, little granddaughters and pregnant daughter-in-law have been kept sitting for 15 hours by the BJP ED in baseless vindictive cases. Will BJP stoop to such a low level and fight a political battle with us?"

Attacking the BJP, the RJD chief said that his "ideological fight" against the saffron party and RSS. "My ideological fight against Sangh and BJP has been and will continue. I have never bowed before them and no one from my family and party will bow down before your politics," he tweeted.