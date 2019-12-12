Land, Property-related Law-making Power Lies With Assembly: MoS For Home G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the powers to make laws relating to land and property under the state and concurrent lists are bestowed with the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, December 11.

Kishan Reddy replied to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha in writing, saying that "The powers to make laws under the state list and the concurrent list that relates to land and property are vested with the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The minister responded with a no when asked if the Central government was planning to bring any such legislation. He added that "As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central government has powers to adapt existing laws only.”

G. Kishan Reddy had assured a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 that nobody's land would be taken away and the government will use its own land for the establishment of hospitals, educational institutions, and industries.

Kishan Reddy was speaking on how terrorism has affected Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted today in the Rajya Sabha that for the past few decades, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorism that is sponsored and supported from across the border. About incidents of terrorist attacks on migrant workers in Kashmir, he added that terrorists have been targeting civilians, both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris, reported ANI. "J&K is affected by terrorism that is sponsored and supported from across the border for the past few decades. Terrorists have been targeting civilians, both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris," Reddy told the news agency.

