Landslide Hits Building In Udhampur; 8 Labourers Rescued, 1 Missing

Nine labourers working at a private construction site got trapped as a portion of building collapsed in Udhampur due to landslide. Eight labourers have been rescued by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with NDRF and SDRF while one is still missing as per eyewitnesses.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Mohd Anwar-ul-Haq informed Republic that so far eight labourers have been rescued and are out of danger. “One labourer is still said to be missing and efforts are on to trace him as soon as. All those rescued are out of danger,” he added.

Earlier today in Kallar area of Udhampur, debris fell due to building construction work amid landslide, trapping several labourers. A rescue operation was carried out by SDRF and NDRF to save the workers in which eight of them have been successfully rescued. The incident took place in in Ward No. 21 of Udhampur when 9 labourers were working on the under-construction building, and suddenly a landslide occurred, trapping the workers.