Landslide In Ramban Damages 13 Houses, People Moved To Safer Locations; Expert Help Sought

Over 13 houses were damaged in the wake of a landslide in the Ramban district on February 19, Sunday after which the people living in those houses were shifted to safer locations, officials informed. As a consequence, the District administration requested for a team of subject matter experts from the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to look into land subsidence in the town of Ramban, which may also potentially put the local powerline and PHE pipeline in danger.

As per the report submitted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gool region, “13 families have been shifted so far to safer places following a landslide that occurred at Duksar, Dalwa on

17.02.2023. They have been provided tents, blankets, utensils, and other items under District Red Cross Fund and directions have been given to process their relief cases immediately under SDRF norms.”

On the Duksar landslide, a requisition was sent for the expert advice of geologists to ascertain reasons. Tents & blankets were provided to the affected. Relief cases under SDRF expedited. Dist Adm is committed to rehabilitate. SDM visits spot. @diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrJitendraSingh @Rameshkumarias pic.twitter.com/LMFcoYDZFb — Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) February 19, 2023

Help sought from team of experts

Notably apart from the 13 houses affected by the landslide, the Gool-Sangaldan Road, maintained by 52 Road Construction Company RCC units of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) has also been slightly damaged.

As a result, to ascertain the reasons for the landslide and also that more incidents may put the 33 KV Power Line and PHE Pipeline at the spot in danger, the district administration has written to the Jammu divisional commissioner to depute a team of geologists from Geology & Mining, Department or IIT Jammu and in the interim, the area assessment and protection shall be carried out by the Public Works department.

Moreover, help has also been asked from engineers of IRCON International Ltd, Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL), Sangaldan, in the incident.

Landslide at Sonmarg

Houses were also damaged because of a landslide at Rezin, Gagangeer, which affected the traffic on the Leh - Sonmarg National Highway as it was stopped for vehicular movement.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported. The locals have been moved to safer places by the district administration.

The rescue teams of District Police Ganderbal, SDRF, CRPF, Senior Officers of Revenue, and Police are at the spot monitoring the situation closely. The National Highway will be cleared sometime with the help of Beacon authorities.

Image: ANI

