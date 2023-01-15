Last Updated:

Landslide Kills Labourer In J-K's Kishtwar

A 55-year-old labourer was buried in a landslide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Ganesh Dass, a resident of Tagood village, was trapped under the landslide during road construction at the Kuntwara village this afternoon, the officials said.

They said rescuers retrieved Dass' body this evening. 

