Landslide Kills Labourer In J-K's Kishtwar

Image: Republic
A 55-year-old labourer was buried in a landslide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Ganesh Dass, a resident of Tagood village, was trapped under the landslide during road construction at the Kuntwara village this afternoon, the officials said.
They said rescuers retrieved Dass' body this evening.
