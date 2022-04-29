Language Row: Karnataka Min BC Nagesh Asserts 'Politics Shouldn't Be Done Over Language'

As the national language row intensifies, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday stated that the people who are speaking about their mother tongue were "promoting the English language" as they themselves studied in a foreign language. He further questioned what rights they have about their mother tongue. While speaking to ANI, BC Nagesh added that politics should not be done over any language.

Speaking to ANI, BC Nagesh said, "We all have clearly said that teaching the mother tongue enhances the knowledge of the child because mother tongue is a local language heard by the child from the day he starts speaking. And it can grasp totally, so we (Karnataka school) have given importance to the local language. Also, the child has the freedom to learn the languages he/she likes. We have not restricted that, however, we have also given importance to local and regional languages."

"All these are political issues. Those who spoke of their mother tongue were promoting the English language. They themselves have studied in English schools. What have they done for their mother tongue? What right do they have about their mother tongue? Politics should not be done over language. We should be very careful about this because language is an emotional factor and in this country, we have given enough importance to local and other languages," the Karnataka Education Minister added.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended support to Kannada actor Sudeepa in the wake of the 'brotherly argument' the latter had with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, asserting that the regional language is the most important. CM Bommai told the media, "What Kiccha Sudeepa said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases."

Language row explodes

On April 27, actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa remarked that Hindi is 'no longer a national language' during a film promotion event. His statement earned a sharp retort from Ajay Devgn, who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Responding to the 48-year-old actor, Devgn wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined, burying the hatchet. Several political leaders from the South have spoken up on the controversy, slamming Devgn for calling Hindi the 'national language'.