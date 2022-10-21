Languages, TV, Digital, Hyperlocal? Experts Mull News Measurement's Future At NBF Conclave

News is an indispensable aspect of information and authentic content is essential for everyone. Moreover, the reach of English news is also expanding and the focus should be on being regional & hyper-local, said experts at the panel discussion - 'Future of News: Future of Measurement', organised as a part of the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave in New Delhi on October 21 in Delhi.

“I feel news will always stay. News is an essential aspect of information. The content that is authentic & representing the truth is essential for everyone,” said Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM.

Stressing on the aspect of the increasing reach of English news-watching audience in the country, Pankaj Krishna, Founder - Chrome Data Analytics & Media stated, "If you look at English news, the average reach is 1% in a week. This means, 1% of the total audience watches English news in a week."

In addition to the reach, the regional relevance of the news is also important, “News is all about being local and hyper-local. In those kinds of circumstances, you need to think about as a body what's the next step that you need to go into. Your reach is about regional and local. It is a way you can create measurement in those hyper-local areas effectively and costly-effectively,” said L V Krishnan, CEO at TAM Media Research.

The panelists who participated in the panel discussion include Pankaj Krishna, Founder - Chrome Data Analytics & Media; L V Krishnan, CEO at TAM Media Research; Narayanan, CEO, Alliance Nexus Advertising, Anil Ayroor, Group CEO, Flowers TV, Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM. Watch the entire discussion in the video above.