Lanka Dinakar Slams Jagan Govt For Imposition Of English Over Telugu Language In Schools

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh for converting all government schools from Telugu to English medium without including the Telugu language in the curriculum. Dinakar opined that this is an arrogance of power by the Reddy government. Dinakar is of the opinion that English and Telugu languages could be taught together in schools. Drawing a parallel between Reddy and Britishers who tried to destroy the Indian culture, Dinakar said that Reddy is doing the same to Andhra Pradesh what the Britishers did to India.