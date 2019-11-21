The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lanka Dinakar Slams Jagan Govt For Imposition Of English Over Telugu Language In Schools

General News

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for converting all government schools from Telugu to English medium

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government  in Andhra Pradesh for converting all government schools from Telugu to English medium without including the Telugu language in the curriculum. Dinakar opined that this is an arrogance of power by the Reddy government. Dinakar is of the opinion that English and Telugu languages could be taught together in schools. Drawing a parallel between Reddy and Britishers who tried to destroy the Indian culture, Dinakar said that Reddy is doing the same to Andhra Pradesh what the Britishers did to India.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG