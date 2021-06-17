Last Updated:

Lanka's TNA Delegation Meets Indian HC, Discusses Devolution Of Powers To Tamils Under 13A

A delegation of Sri Lanka’s Tamil National Alliance met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay to discuss devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community

Written By
Gloria Methri
Tamil National Alliance

Twitter


A five-member delegation of Sri Lanka’s Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by Leader of Opposition R Sampanthan met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Thursday to discuss the devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community and development in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of the country.

The High Commissioner stressed India’s longstanding support for the reconciliation in Sri Lanka that addresses aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity within the framework of a united country and in accordance with 13A.

The 13th Amendment provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

READ | Sri Lankan Defence Secy lauds India's quick response & aid in dousing X-Press Pearl fire

The first-ever meeting between Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a delegation of the island nation's main Tamil party TNA to discuss the constitutional reform process was postponed on Wednesday.

“We were informed that the meeting fixed for today has been postponed. No new date was informed to us so far," M A Sumanthiran, a prominent Tamil National Alliance legislator, told PTI.

He said no reason for the postponement of the meeting had been indicated to them. The TNA remains hopeful that the postponed meeting would take place soon and would open up the dialogue between the main Tamil party and the majority nationalist president.

READ | India presses for full implementation of 13A in Sri Lanka for better representation of Tamils

13A of the Sri Lankan Constitution

The TNA wants the 13th Amendment to be made meaningful to address the political concerns of the Tamil minority. However, Rajapaksa’s public statements reflected his keenness to abolish the system of provincial councils which became part of the Sri Lankan Constitution through the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987 between then-premier Rajiv Gandhi and the then Sri Lankan President Junius Jayawardena.

READ | Maiden meeting between Sri Lankan president and TNA postponed

India at all times has insisted that they would want Sri Lanka to pursue the 13A as the tool to address Tamil concerns on devolution of power. The amendment is aimed at creating provincial councils in Sri Lanka and enable Sinhalese and Tamil as national languages while preserving English as the link language.

READ | India extends USD 100 million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka for solar energy projects

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND