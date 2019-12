The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was once again closed for traffic on Tuesday due to a fresh landslide in Ramban district leaving more than 2,000 vehicles stranded. There have been landslides along the highway in Ramban district that resulted in the highway getting blocked. Men and machinery are at work to clear the highway of the blockade, they said adding that operation gets halted at several intervals due to falling of rocks from mountain tops.