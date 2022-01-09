Large numbers appear for Bengal college teachers' exam despite pandemic

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) More than two-third of the 83,000 candidates registered for the 23d State Eligibility Test (SET) organised by West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) , appeared for the test on Sunday.

This was the first offline public examination this year after the WBJEE held in last year, a WBCSC official said.

The exams were held with strict adherence to COVID norms in 189 centres across 68 subdivisions of state and Kolkata.

"Despite the present pandemic situation more than two-third of the total registered candidates wrote their papers this year," Chairman of WBCSC Dipak Kar said.

The SET examination is held to select Assistant Professors for state-run and state-aided colleges.

The Commission expects to publish results within three months. PTI SUS JRC JRC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)