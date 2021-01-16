Largest Covid Vaccination Drive Launched As 3cr People To Get Inoculated In Phase-I

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS, Delhi as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country.
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India receives a shot of COVISHIELD vaccine manufactured by his company in Pune.