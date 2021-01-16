Last Updated:

Largest Covid Vaccination Drive Launched As 3cr People To Get Inoculated In Phase-I

PM Narendra Modi launched a nationwide Covid vaccination drive. He recalled the dreadful phase of the pandemic, salutes the efforts of healthcare workers.

COVID-19 vaccine drive in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing. 

People across the country watch PM Modi's address via video conferencing. 

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS, Delhi as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country.

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi. 

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India receives a shot of COVISHIELD vaccine manufactured by his company in Pune.

Health workers clap and cheer as COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Mumbai hospital. 

 

As the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins, Maharashtra BJP workers celebrate and burn an effigy of coronavirus in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

