Largest National Flag Dedicated To Country Installed At LoC In J&K's Machhal

The 140 feet high National Flag is one of the largest flags in the country and it is the largest National Flag in the Kashmir valley as well. The National flag at Macchal, Kashmir is 56 feet long and 37 feet wide. Earlier in October, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in the town of Leh on October 2, 2021. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. To pay tribute to the martyred soldiers of the 56 RR (MARATHA LI), a Smriti Sthal named Maratha Smriti Sthal was inaugurated together with the flag to mark the occasion of Machhal Mela. The Smriti Sthal has been constructed to portray one of the greatest forts of Shivaji Maharaj that is, Raigad fort.

The walls of the Smrithi Sthal have been used to pay homage to the fallen soldiers as the walls have engravings of the names of 32 warriors of 56 RR (MARATHA LI) who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The layout of the memorial also consists of a 14 feet stone wall, a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a pool of water surrounding the same and four lamps.

A 150-feet long bridge to connect nine villages with the LoC from Kupwara was also inaugurated at Machhal in Kashmir. The bridge was built by GREF and was given the name of Captain Ashutosh bridge. Captain Ashutosh was the brave soldier who sacrificed his life on November 8, 2020 in an anti-terrorist operation in the region. He was also awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

More about the Machhal Mela

The Machhal Mela had several events that started almost two months ago. Competitions like Cricket, Volleyball, Pony race and drawing were conducted as people took an active part in the events with complete enthusiasm. For today’s last performance, NNC cadets marched smartly which impressed the crowd. Maj Gen VMB Krishnan, YSM, General Officer Commanding 28 Inf Div was invited as the chief guest for the mela. Along with him, several members of the Army, civil dignitaries and members of the civil society were also present.