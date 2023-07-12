Largest Contingent Of Indian Muslim Women Undertakes Haj Pilgrimage Independently In 2023

Delhi Haj Committee Chief Kausar Jahan on Wednesday (July 12) called the 2023 Haj pilgrimage historic, stating that over 4,000 Indian Muslim women undertook the journey without Mehram or male guardians. She pointed out that it is the largest contingent of Indian Muslim women undertaking the Haj pilgrimage independently.

While expressing her happiness over the large number of women pilgrims who went on Haj, Kausar said, "I am delighted that the numbers this time are record-breaking as 4,314 Muslim women are returning after Haj without Mehram." She made the statement after receiving a group of women returning after Haj at Delhi International Airport.

A step towards women's empowerment

In 2018, the Indian government removed the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only with a male guardian. The Ministry of Minority Affairs introduced a guideline granting Muslim women to undertake the pilgrimage independently.

"When the Mehram obligation was lifted, from 2018-2022 only 3400 women went for Haj...But in 2023 alone, 4314 women went on Haj without Mehram. This is a major step towards women's empowerment. This shows our women trust the Indian passport and they feel safe outside the country," said Kausar.

The 2023 Haj pilgrimage began on June 26 with millions of Muslims from across the world reaching Mecca in Saudi Arabia to circle Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba. The religious gathering of Muslims, termed as one of the biggest in the world, takes place annually for six days, during the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.