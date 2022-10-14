Lashkar Drone Module: NIA Arrests One Suspect; Raids Underway In J-K's Poonch

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a raid at one location in the border district of Poonch. The raids were in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operated Drone dropping module from across the border which was sending weapons and explosives to the Indian Territory. The NIA has detained one suspect identified as Mohammad Zaman and two mobile phones of the said person have been seized. Questioning of the person detained is going on at Sawjian Police Station, Poonch

Official on the condition of anonymity said, “Raid is being conducted in the case related to interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives by a key module of TRF, an offshoot of LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers”. "TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives and other terrorist hardware via drones in Indian territory near IB in the Samba Sector."

“These weapon consignments were being further supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for the execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants, and security forces. The case was initially registered in PS Rajbagh, Kathua as FIR no. 114/2022 dated 29.05.2022 and was re-registered by NIA on 30.07.2022,” the official added.

Jammu Police busts Lashkar's drone module

Earlier in July, Jammu Police busted the Drone module of Lashkar and arrested terrorists Habib and Faisal Muneer. On 29 May 2022 at Talli, Hariya Chak, Kathua Kathua Police shot down a drone that was loaded with payload including UBGL rounds, Sticky Bombs, etc. Another drone which was shot down at Manyari, Kathua on 20th June 2020, two years back is also solved which was carrying a huge payload including an M4 rifle and other explosive material.