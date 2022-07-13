Lashkar-e-Taiba Offshoot TRF Claims Responsibility For Srinagar Attack, Issues Threat

Claiming responsibility for the killing of a police officer in Srinagar, Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) issued another threat. In an incredulous claim, TRF accused the Jammu and Kashmir Police of brutalising locals in order to appease the Centre. It also warned that "surprise attacks" will be carried out throughout the Kashmir Valley on people who work in collaboration with J&K Police and the local administration. The terror outfit also predicted that its next attack will be more surprising.

Srinagar terror attack

On Tuesday, J&K assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while head constable Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar were injured in a terror attack. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when unidentified terrorists fired at a police checkpoint in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. While the injured police personnel are currently recuperating in a hospital, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the assailants. Speaking to the media, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that the police are analysing the CCTV footage of the attack site.

Reacting to the attack, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "My deepest condolences to the family of our braveheart JKP's ASI, Mushtaq Ahmad. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on security personnel in Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act shall be brought to justice soon."

Meanwhile, politicians such as NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed their condolences. "Deeply saddened to hear about the militant attack on J&K police personnel deployed in Srinagar in which ASI Mushtaq Ahmed lost his life in the line of duty and two others were injured. My condolences to the family of ASI Mushtaq and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Abdullah said.

Deeply saddened about the gruesome attack on police personnel in Lal Bazar. My condolences to ASI Mushtaq Ahmed’s family in this hour of grief & prayers for the two policemen critically injured. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 12, 2022

Terrorism in J&K

The counter-terrorism operations in J&K have intensified this year with 118 terrorists killed in the Union Territory until June 21. Out of these, 77 terrorists were from LeT and 26 from Jaish-e-Mohammed. As Pakistan is using social media platforms to radicalise youth so that they join terror ranks, defaming the Armed Forces and spreading anti-India messages, the police registered an FIR under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the UAPA.