Lashkar-e-Taiba Offshoot TRF Issues Fresh 'hitlist' Of Kashmiri Pandits, Warns Of Attacks

Kashmir Fight, a blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on Wednesday shared a fresh 'hitlist' of ten Kashmiri Pandits employees working under Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package and warned of targetted attacks on them.

The letter claimed that more such lists of Kashmiris and those working for the Intelligence Bureau as 'field agents' would be released in the coming days.

The development comes in the backdrop of the terror outfit releasing a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees.

In the aftermath of several targeted killings by terrorists, the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community working in the valley of the PM's Rehabilitation Package have shifted to Jammu and are protesting for over 200 days demanding relocation.

The Union Government had earlier informed Parliament that 118 civilians, including five Kashmir Pandits and more than 15 Hindus and Sikhs were killed in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022.

Under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015, around 3,000 government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created of which, 2,639 have been appointed in the last five years, he said.

3 Kashmiri Pandits among 14 minorities killed in J-K so far in 2022: Govt

On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that 14 people belonging to the minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed in J&K this year so far.

He added that 180 terrorists, 31 security personnel, and 31 civilians were also killed in the union territory in 123 terrorist incidents this year.

"14 persons belonging to minorities including three Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since January, 2022 till November 30, 2022," he said replying to a written question.