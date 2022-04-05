Lashkar-e-Taiba Behind Srinagar, Shopian Terror Attacks In J&K: Sources

In a shocking development, multiple terror attacks were reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Shopian district, according to officials. In another incident, a CRPF Head Constable was killed in Srinagar.

Sources have now claimed that the attacks in the Shopian district and in Srinagar were carried out by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Sources have also informed that another terror attack in Pulwama was carried out by Al-Badr.

According to the sources, the security forces are now confirming the attacks done by the respective groups in different areas. As for the attacks, LeT terrorists reportedly fired upon and wounded a Kashmiri Pandit vendor in Shopian.

In one other unfortunate incident, a CRPF Head Constable was killed, and another was injured in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Meanwhile, two non-local labourers hailing from Bihar were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Pulwama district. The attack is now being linked to militants of Al-Badr.

The police in the area are now working with other security forces on the ground to restrict any further attacks. The target killings by the terrorists are being looked at with great concern as the valley was peaceful for some time now before this fresh series of attacks took place.

Terrorists fire upon Kashmiri Pandit vendor in Shopian

Incidentally, the attacks came only days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat released a statement in support of the Kashmiri Pandits and called for the return of the displaced community to the Kashmir valley. Terrorists on Monday fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in Shopian.

The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg and is currently hospitalised. In a key development, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was also arrested by security forces in the Baramulla district on Monday.

Srinagar terror attack

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, injuring two jawans. According to officials, the injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was under treatment. A search operation was launched to track down the assailants, and the area where the attack occurred has been cordoned off.

Concerning the shooting at labourers in the Pulwama district, an official said that it was the second attack by the ultras on non-locals in less than 24 hours. Officials had mentioned that two non-locals hailing from Bihar have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, upon whom terrorists opened fire on Monday afternoon. Sources close to security forces claim that this attack was carried out by Al-Badr.

