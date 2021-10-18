Lashkar-e-Taiba Proxy 'United Liberation Front' Claims Responsibility For Kulgam Killings

The United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, another proxy organisation of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the Kulgam killings that took place on October 17. Terrorists had barged into a house at rented accommodation of migrant workers at Laran Gangipora Wanpoh in Kulgam and opened fire indiscriminately. While migrant labourers, Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev died in this targeted killing, another labourer Chunchun Rishidev is undergoing treatment at present.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ULF spread a malicious lie that "Hindutva extremists" had lynched more than 200 people belonging to a minority community in Bihar. Warning the people hailing from outside J&K to leave the Union Territory, it described the killings as "retaliatory strikes" for the action taken by the Indian security forces. Demanding an end to the purported "atrocities" against civilians, the terror outfit declared that it will not hesitate to target the families of "stooges" of Kashmiri Pandits.

Taking to Twitter, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remarked, "I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured. Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief." As per sources, 527 non-local labourers have been shifted to different security establishments in the Kupwara district alone.

Targeted killings in J&K

Targeting killings have rocked J&K in the last few weeks after terrorists killed Makhan Lal Bindroo who owned a popular pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, on October 5. On the same day, Virender Paswan, a street food vendor hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi driver were also shot dead by terrorists. This was followed by another gruesome incident on October 7 when Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar and teacher Deepak Chand were gunned down.

On Saturday, street vendor Arbind Kumar Sah and carpenter Sagir Ahmad fell prey to separate attacks by terrorists. Overall, 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in J&K since the beginning of October. Already, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.