Lashkar Terror Financing Network Busted In Jammu; Six Arrested

In a successful operation, Jammu And Kashmir police has arrested six persons involved in terror financing network of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. The operation was carried out by the Special Operation Group of Jammu And Kashmir Police after receiving inputs from Indian Army.

"On 19th July, 2020 a team of SOG Jammu/Army apprehended one Mubashir Farooq Batt S/O Farooq Ahmed Batt R/O Sazan, Doda (Student of Bsc Nursing at Kharar, Chandigarh) with a consignment of 1.5 Lac Indian Currency concealed in a Tiffin Box. A case FIR No. 42/2020 U/S 17/18/20/21/38 and 40 of UAPA Act 1967 was registered at Police Station Peermitha, Jammu. During investigation of the case SOG Jammu apprehended five more suspects involved in the module namely Toqeer Ahmad Batt S/O Ghulam Qadir Batt R/O Sazan, Doda (Moulvi at Masjid Shimal, Doda), Asif Batt S/O Md. Ayoub Bhatt R/O Sazan, Doda (surrendered terrorist and Ex-SPO in J&K Police), Khalid Latief Batt R/O Kotal, Doda, (contractor), Gazi Iqbal S/O Mohd. Iqbal R/O Kotal, Doda, (Works in a Chicken shop at Jammu) and Tariq Hussain Mir S/O Shamas Din R/O Tanta Doda (Karyana shop owner at Tanta, Doda) who have admitted their involvement in the case," an official statement said.

It further added that all the accused are in contact with Pakistani Handler namely @Haroon @Khubaib (Mohd. Amin Batt S/O Dawood Batt R/O Kathawa, Thathri.) who remained as Distt. Commander of LeT in Doda and exfiltrated to Pakistan 2007 and were tasked to identify gullible youth for recruitment in terror ranks, provide logistics support and strengthening LeT cadre in the region, sharing information about the presence of security forces and their important locations to Pak handlers, transportation of Arms & Ammunition from one location to another and distributing money among the families of active and deceased terrorists.

“In the month of July beginning he along with two associates namely Gazi Iqbal S/O Mohd. Iqbal R/O Kotal, Doda (arrested in above-mentioned case) & Amir Batt S/O Ghulam Qadir Batt R/O Sazan, Doda hoisted Pakistani flag at Lal Draman area as they were tasked by @Haroon to do so. It has been further corroborated with the disclosure of Gazi Iqbal who admitted that he received call from Pak Handler @haroon @khubaib for hoisting Pak flag and subsequently he purchased cloth from a local shop at Doda town and stitched that flag by himself solving the case of Doda,” the statement added.

