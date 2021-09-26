Lashkar Terrorist Arrested From Jammu; Agencies On Alert

Quick links:
Image credits: Republic
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist Sheikh Sunain Yousuf (Raja) affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front. Following the arrest of this terrorist, Jammu city has been put on alert and a manhunt has been launched to nab two of his associates. The module was being operated by Lashkar handler Ahmed Khalid (Hamza Haqparast) from POK and was sent to carry out a recce and the directions were passed through telegram and signal app.
“During checking near the railway station of Jammu, one scooter driver dropped a pillion at some distance about 50-60 metres behind Naka point and fled away. The pillion started moving fast towards near by-lane and was carrying a blue/black bag on his back. On this suspicious movement, the police party chased him and he was overpowered at some distance. On preliminary questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf @Raja @Sultan S/O Md. Yousuf Sheikh R/O Gadapora, Shopian,” the police statement said.
It added that on the basis of credible inputs about the movement of Kashmir based terrorists to Jammu for a specific task to create terror in the area, SOG Jammu laid special nakkas at different locations of Jammu city.
“During the search, one Star Pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered. He was put under sustained questioning on the spot by officers/officials of SOG Jammu. He disclosed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and he had come to Jammu for a specific task, which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers. He had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed khalid @ Hamza@Haqparast, POK an active handler or terrorist of TRF outfit. He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through telegram and signal app. The questioning of the arrested terrorist is going on. A hunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided support to him for reconnaissance. It is also believed that links of Jammu based handlers/OGWs will also come fore. In this regard, a case FIR no. 315/21 U/S 20,23,38,39 UAP Act 7/25Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Bahu Fort. Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement further added.