Lashkar Terrorist Arrested From Jammu; Agencies On Alert

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist Sheikh Sunain Yousuf (Raja) affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front. Following the arrest of this terrorist, Jammu city has been put on alert and a manhunt has been launched to nab two of his associates. The module was being operated by Lashkar handler Ahmed Khalid (Hamza Haqparast) from POK and was sent to carry out a recce and the directions were passed through telegram and signal app.

“During checking near the railway station of Jammu, one scooter driver dropped a pillion at some distance about 50-60 metres behind Naka point and fled away. The pillion started moving fast towards near by-lane and was carrying a blue/black bag on his back. On this suspicious movement, the police party chased him and he was overpowered at some distance. On preliminary questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf @Raja @Sultan S/O Md. Yousuf Sheikh R/O Gadapora, Shopian,” the police statement said.

It added that on the basis of credible inputs about the movement of Kashmir based terrorists to Jammu for a specific task to create terror in the area, SOG Jammu laid special nakkas at different locations of Jammu city.