Last Air India Flight From Afghanistan Lands In Delhi, Passengers Recount Taliban Takeover

An Air India flight AI-243, comprising of 126 passengers, arrived at Delhi late on Sunday evening as the Taliban breached Afghanistan's capital Kabul earlier in the day. The flight from Kabul to Delhi was the last Air India flight to take off from Afghanistan as the govt surrendered to the Taliban while president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country.

Passengers on Afghan bound Air India flight interact at the IGI airport

Former Afghanistan MP Jamil Karzai interacted with the media after landing at IGI airport in Delhi. While being questioned on the current situation in Kabul, he said, "Whatever has happened is of Ashraf Ghani and his corruption." On being asked who would come to power after this infiltration, Karzai stated, "Uncertainty is there, we will have to see who comes to power." Karzai added, "Ashraf Ghani and his team had betrayed Afghan nationals and country."

Another Indian national who was visiting the capital city for a short span of time said, "I think the situation is stable there. Forces have surrendered to the Taliban on a peaceful note. As far as locals are concerned they believe that there will be a change. Locals are aware of the changes and they are even ready to take up what was to follow. Sharia law is bound to be imposed."

Two other female passengers from the same flight termed the present situation in Afghanistan to be dangerous. They said, "Women are inside homes, they can't go to schools or outside." While another Aghan woman was approached by the media in a terrified state and said, "I can't believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,"

#WATCH | "I can't believe the world abandoned #Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights," says a woman who arrived in Delhi from Kabul pic.twitter.com/4mLiKFHApG — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Hour-long delay at Kabul Airport while landing

The two-hour twenty-minute flight from India had to be halted in the air for about an hour as Taliban forces took over the capital city and Kabul's air traffic control failed to provide any assistance to Air India while landing.

India had put in place its contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic following reports of Taliban fighters entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital city on Sunday. People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation.

“The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk,” said one of the Indian Embassy personnel. Specifically asked when the Indian staffers and citizens in Kabul will be evacuated, they said decisions will depend on the ground situation.

Image Credits - AP/PTI