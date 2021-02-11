Last Grade Servants' Protests Gets Public's And BJP's Support, Rattles Kerala Government

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) Last Grade Servants (LGS) strike has intensified in the state putting the ruling left on a sticky wicket. The protest which began on January 26 witnessed many dramatic events with some of them trying to immolate themselves using Kerosene. The police and fire force acted swiftly to avert any mishap. But, in front of the media lens, the issue garnered huge public support, simmering the image of the ruling LDF government.

The issue

The LSG rank list was published on June 29, 2018, however, the protestors claim the government has not fully completed the intake of aspirants. Riju, a husband of one of the rank list holders shared the documents with Republic. As per it, between 2012-15 a total of 12959 people were appointed through LSG. Between 2015-18 the number stood at 11,395. However, between 2018 till date, so far 5524 aspirants only have been provided jobs under LGS. Among the protestors, there were rank holders who claimed they had secured a three-digit rank, yet couldn't land themselves with a job.

Laya Rajesh ranked 538, No job yet and Cyberbullied

31-year-old Laya became the face of the protest as images of her trying to immolate herself and crying for help went viral. A mother of two, Laya has been waiting for this job after securing 538th rank since 2018. Her Husband, an auto driver, has been trying to make ends meet through the lockdown. A native of Thrissur, she says that the LGS appointment was the only hope she has been banking on. "I have a victim of brash cyber-attack ever since the images of protest went viral. The content of the attack will break down any women. What wrong did I do? That I cried on the road for a job that I duly deserve?" she told. Like Laya, the story is similar for many of such aspirants. Congress state president Mulapally Ramachandran who visited the protestors terms Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the most hated person by the youth of the state. "All marginalised people are being ignored. The government is concerned only about the welfare of their cadres and supporters," he said.

Back door appointments

The protestors claim that the government has done back door appointments in the LGS. "The government has this way to give temporary jobs to people, and later make it permanent, ignoring all those who came via proper channel. We suspect this is the reason for less intake in LGS," told another protestor.

BJP lends outside support

BJP state president K Surendran who expressed solidarity with the protestors said that there have been thousands of back door appointments made by the government. "Only the kith and kin of CPM gets a job without struggle. Ordinary men and women are on the road," he said. Calling the protest as genuine, he said BJP will give outside support to the protestors and would like it to remain apolitical. "It is a genuine protest. If BJP comes in, the government will call it a political ploy and quell the protestors," he added.

'Political ploy by opposition'

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac alleges that the entire protest has been manufactured by the UDF led by the Congress. The party mouthpiece Deshabhimani has published stories saying that Riju, who is at the helm of the protest is not even an aspirant. However, Riju cleared that his wife who secured rank 252 in the list has not been provided job. State Secretary of DYFI, the youth wing of CPM, AA Rahim defended the governments move of less intake citing that earlier, graduate used to be appointed through LGS. Now, the government is considering candidates with basic SSLC qualification. However, Republic TV inquired the qualification of some of the protestors at the site. Turns out, many of them are not graduates.

(Image Credits: Republic World)