Last Phase Of Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kerala Begins, To Enter Tamil Nadu In Afternoon

Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 22 from Chungathara in Malappuram's Nilambur.



The Yatra completes the Kerala leg today. pic.twitter.com/2Lrb3mXvfj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.