Last Rites Of Martyred Head Constable Ratan Lal Performed With Full Honours In Rajasthan

Head Constable Ratan Lal Singh who was martyred in the violent clashes in North East Delhi has been finally laid to rest with full honours in Sikar, Rajasthan. The 42-year-old head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri was attacked by a violent mob of stone pelters and died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Gokalpuri. The last rite of Ratan Lal was carried out in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The Indian Police Service Association has paid tributes to the slain head constable for his dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty. Lal is survived by his wife and three children who were devastated after learning about his death in the violent clashes.

Besides Ratan Lal who was martyred on duty, an Intelligence Bureau officer named Ankit Sharma has also been killed in the violence, he was reportedly attacked by a mob after which his body was found dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh lane where violent clashes had escalated yesterday.

So far, the Delhi violence that erupted on Sunday evening has claimed 20 lives leaving over 180 injured. Several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdra, Amit Sharma, have been injured during the clashes.

NSA Ajit Doval brought in

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge to bring the situation under control in the national capital with section 144 imposed in Seelampur. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. According to sources, the NSA made it clear that lawlessness would not be tolerated and he asserted that an adequate number of police and paramilitary forces had been deployed. The police personnel have been given a free hand to respond.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm. Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital.

