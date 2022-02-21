Last rites of Nagaur gang-rape victim conducted after talks between family, govt officials

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) The last rites of a 35-year-old gang-rape victim were performed on Monday in Rajasthan's Nagaur district after talks between the family and administrative officials over compensation amount reached a consensus, officials said.

An official said the government has given a recommendation for financial compensation to the family under the SC/ST Act, handing the case over to the CID-Crime Branch and providing a job to a dependent. "The last rites were performed today after talks over compensation demands reached a consensus late last night,” Deedwana Circle Officer Goma Ram Chaudhary said.

In early hours on Sunday, police had shifted the body from Sawai Man Singh Hospital mortuary here to a government hospital mortuary in Deedwana of Nagaur district, amid protests by her family members for compensation.

The family had earlier refused to take the body.

The kin of the woman and members of some social organisations protested against the shifting, alleging that the police acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner.

The woman was allegedly raped on February 4 and left injured near a dry pond in Nagaur's Deedwana. She was rescued from there six days after the incident.

She was then taken to a local hospital there, from where she was referred to the SMS Hospital where she died on February 17.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena had supported the protest by the family members for compensation and a government job to a kin of the woman and said the police action was unjustified.

Earlier, the authorities had suspended Deedwana police station SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh for alleged negligence in the case.

The accused in the case have been arrested. PTI AG TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)