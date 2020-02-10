The Debate
Last Rites Of Poonch Martyr Who Had Died Due To LOC Firing Held In Rajasthan

General News

The last rites of Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat (36), the soldier who had attained martyrdom after Pakistan had fired along the LOC, were held in Rajasthan.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Monday, the last rites of Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat (36), the soldier who had attained martyrdom after Pakistan had fired along the LOC, were held in Kotputli, Rajasthan. In the incident on Saturday, three others were injured as the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch district. 

Read: Pak targets forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch for second day

Raj CM, DY CM express condolences

Shekhawat (36) hailed from Luhakna Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat. Following the news of his death, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had tweeted their condolences. 

Read: Training cum exposure trip for farmers of J&K's Poonch

Read:  Pak troops shell forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Degwar sector of J&K's Poonch district

