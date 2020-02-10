Last Rites Of Poonch Martyr Who Had Died Due To LOC Firing Held In Rajasthan

On Monday, the last rites of Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat (36), the soldier who had attained martyrdom after Pakistan had fired along the LOC, were held in Kotputli, Rajasthan. In the incident on Saturday, three others were injured as the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch district.

Raj CM, DY CM express condolences

Shekhawat (36) hailed from Luhakna Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat. Following the news of his death, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had tweeted their condolences.

I salute braveheart Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat of Luhakana Khurd, #Rajasthan, who made the supreme sacrifice on the Line of control in #Punch. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We all are with them in this most difficult time and pray that they find strength. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 9, 2020

मातृभूमि की रक्षा करते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए जयपुर के लुहाकाना कला के वीर सपूत नायक राजीव सिंह शेखावत जी की शहादत को मैं नमन करता हूँ। इस कठिन समय मे पूरा प्रदेश कांग्रेस परिवार उनके परिजनों के साथ है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति व परिजनों को यह क्षति सहने का संबल प्रदान करे। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 9, 2020

