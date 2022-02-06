Lata Mangeshkar No More: Maharashtra Declares Holiday On Monday; Here's What's Shut & Open

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in a hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failures on February 6. The chief minister's office (CMO) gave information in a statement issued on Sunday.

The official notification said, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra."

What's shut and what's open?

All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut due to the public holiday while private offices will remain open.

The Central government has already announced a two-day national mourning and the National Flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also announced a half-day holiday on Monday and announced to play songs of the Bharat Ratna awardee at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days. Karnataka has also announced two-day mourning.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

As millions mourned her demise, tributes for one of the greatest ever singers the world has known came pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a heartbroken nation in remembering her.

"Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.

Prime Minister Modi said he was anguished beyond words. "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said in a tweet.

"Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," PM Modi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that she remained the most beloved vote of India for many decades. "Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," he added.