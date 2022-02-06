'Lata Mangeshkar Will Never Die, Her Voice Will Continue To Live On': MoS Jitendra Singh

Legendary Bollywood singer and Bharat Ratha recipient Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. The singer, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', has left the entire country devastated. Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia over the past three weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid his heartfelt tribute to the singer. Lata Mangeshkar “will never die”, Singh said, adding that one of the earliest voices that his generation would have heard was that of the legendary singer. “Each morning we grew up with her voice,” the minister stated.

Further, talking about her song ‘Ajeeb Dastan hai Yeh’, Singh said that he remembered posting a line from the song on Twitter a while back, which left Lata ji “mused”. He stated that it is “difficult to identify ourselves and our existence without Lata”.

The Union Minister also went spoke about the lesser talked about feature of Lata Mangeshkar. He said that Lata ji “not only sang greatly, which of course everybody admits, but she also made songs great”. Jitendra Singh said that many regional languages songs got to be known to the world because Lata ji rendered her voice.

“No way nation can pay back what Lata is,” the Union Minister said adding: “But Lata is not gone. She can never be away. I’m sure, even when she’s no more, our day will start with a song from Lata.”

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is fondly known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Lata Mangeshkar was survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all accomplished singers and musicians.

(Image: PTI)