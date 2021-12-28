Late Arun Jaitley’s Daughter Pens Heartfelt Note On Father's Birthday; ‘Miss Him Everyday'

Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, daughter of late Arun Jaitley, on December 28, joined thousands of Indians to mark the 69th birth anniversary of the former finance minister of India. Sharing a short clip from the late lawmaker’s speech, Sonali penned a heartfelt birthday note for her father. “As I walk along the path of life there will be happiness & sadness, success & failure, ups & downs. But through it all, I'm at ease - for in my heart I know you're always by my side watching over me...Happy birthday, dad,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, she shared a picture of herself paying tribute to her father at Arun Jaitley Park, New Delhi. Sonali, an advocate by profession, further said that she misses him almost every day. “However, I know his spirit lives on through his words, ideals & most importantly a deep love for his family!” she wrote.

Arun Jaitley was one of the most loved lawmakers in the country. He was born in the year 1952 in New Delhi. Jaitley passed his honors degree in commerce (BCom) from Shri Ram College of Commerce and then in 1977, he passed his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. In 1999, he became the spokesperson of BJP during the preceding of the general Election. Jaitley served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting from 1999 to 2000 and Union Minister of Law and Justice from 2000 to 2004. In 2014, he was elected as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India.

Ministers & leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to 'remember his dear friend'. He shared, "Remembering my dear friend Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary today. He was a towering intellectual, an outstanding parliamentarian, able administrator, legal luminary & gifted orator. His selfless service to the nation will be always remembered."

Late (Shri) Arun Jaitley ji was a statesman parliamentarian who meticulously crafted India’s major economic reforms that transformed the lives and livelihoods of millions. His service to the country is beyond words and his mentorship a dearly treasured gift.



In remembrance 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dgzBZ2Poqm — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 28, 2021

Heartfelt tributes to Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.



An outstanding politician, prolific orator & legal luminary, he devoted his life to public service and worked tirelessly for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/sKH8zaWNn1 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

Remembering Arun Jaitely ji on his jayanti. He was a seasoned lawyer, astute administrator and an articulate parliamentarian. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His contributions to public life were outstanding. My heartfelt tributes to him on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 28, 2021

Remembering my dear friend Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary today. He was a towering intellectual, an outstanding parliamentarian, able administrator, legal luminary & gifted orator. His selfless service to the nation will be always remembered. #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/B6YATauPkG — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 28, 2021

Fondly remembering former Union Minister, distinguished leader, Padma Vibhushan late Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his birth anniversary. His services to the nation & contributions to the party are inspirational. pic.twitter.com/OuZ2mrZJvO — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 28, 2021

(Image: SonaliJaitley/Twitter)