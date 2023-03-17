'Late Gen Bipin Rawat Was Brave & A Visionary Military Strategist': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday, March 16 remembered his predecessor late General Bipin Rawat on his 65th birth anniversary and said that he was a great patriot and visionary military strategist.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was an operational man...His biggest contribution was to change the narrative of counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever relative peace we enjoy in Jammu and Kashmir today is result of what he did as COAS. Bit of a hardline kind of approach but I think that was required at that particular time," General Chauhan said.

Late General Rawat believed that in order to ensure seamless and unbreachable security of the nation, the tri-services- Indian Army, Navy and Air Force- need to work in absolute coherence and an integrated manner, the CDS said.

He added, "Some of the initial works done by him continue to inspire us to take his unfinished agenda forward. As a CDS and secretary of the department of military affairs, he was also instrumental in implementing a large number of policies aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and jointness among three services. His visionary thoughts manifested in the optimisation of manpower and resources."

Further speaking on General Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff said, "Review of old and obsolete policies, traditions and practices, revitalising the procurement process through an integrated capability development plan and simplifying the decision-making process. Besides all this, he was an excellent regimental officer."

Late General Rawat had a flair for writing: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan also shared that General Rawat had a flair for writing. "Although, he never published any book and only small articles...His knowledge sense was immense. Had he retired from service, immediately you would have seen two or three books coming out. It is unfortunate to have lost him early. He was witty. He always had answers to problems. He was very sharp and logical," General Anil Chauhan said.

"Because of his untimely demise, India lost a great patriot, a brave general and visionary military strategist, who has left behind an enormous void. I would urge one and all to draw inspiration from the contribution and sacrifices of the late General Bipin Rawat and other martyrs from the Armed forces who have laid down their lives in the call of duty," he said.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.