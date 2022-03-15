As the film 'The Kashmir Files' made on the massacre and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus continues to be the talking point, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate was joined by Vijay Kumar Ganjoo, son of late Justice Ganjoo on Tuesday. Vijay is the son of Justice Neelkant Ganjoo who was shot by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists near the High Court for sentencing its chief Maqbool Bhat to death in 1968. Ganjoo was shot on November 4, 1989, and was one of the first victims among the Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking to Arnab, Vijay Kumar Ganjoo recalled how it was 'devastating' for them. "We left much before 1990. Before the whole exodus took place, there was an attack on our family, my son was kidnapped... many other things. We were forced to leave much earlier. The situation was completely out of control. There was no rule of law," he said.

'A film based on facts'

Speaking on 'The Kashmir Files', Vijay Kumar Ganjoo said, "This movie is based on facts, and once the facts have come in the open, people are not comfortable. It is really very courageous of Vivek (Agnihotri) to have made the film on facts." Ganjoo added, "It is not about a right-winged government being in power. Even before this government, he had made 'The Tashkent Files'. It depends on the person who makes it and not the government."

#KashmirFilesTruth | The movie is based on facts. The situation was absolutely out of control, there was no rule of law: Vijay Kumar Ganjoo, son of Justice N Ganjoo who was assassinated by terrorists https://t.co/6gRrV8ciLu pic.twitter.com/ltsPCNV6Rp — Republic (@republic) March 15, 2022

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the nerve-wracking truth of 1990. In the total duration of 170 minutes, the Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi-starrer have shown what was concealed, sugarcoated and whitewashed for over 30 years- stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country.

The response is such that the film has generated Rs 42.20 crore at the box office within four days of its release. On the day of the release on Friday, the film had earned Rs 3.55 crore, on Rs Saturday 8.50 crore, on Sunday Rs 15.10 crore and on Monday 15.05 crore.

'Did not write Kashmir Files...': Vivek Agnihotri

In Republic studio, Agnihotri talking about what led him to stitch together 'The Kashmir Files', said "In last 5-6 years, the youth of India, the disempowered youth started feeling empowered, started feeling they have a voice. They realised that they have been lied upon, they have been misled, misguided by their professors and intellectuals, historians, filmmakers and creative people. They have been looking for truth. People want the raw truth, they don't want a sugar-coated truth, and this film gives them that."