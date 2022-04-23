Late Maj Mohit Sharma's Parents, Batchmates Lay Wreath At Delhi's War Memorial; Pay Homage

The parents of Ashok Chakra awardee, Para Special Forces soldier Late Major Mohit Sharma laid a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi to offer him homage. Major Mohit Sharma lost his life in 2009 during an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Major Sharma's parents, father Rajender Sharma and mother Suruchi Sharma, along with batchmates of all the three services including the 95th batch of National Defence Academy and 105th batch of the Indian Military Academy were present on the occasion.

Late Major Mohit Sharma attained Veergati in Kupwara in 2009

Major Mohit Sharma had a long stint of anti-terrorist operations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He was from the 1 Para Special Forces Battalion and got martyred during an operation when he was leading an assault team against hardcore terrorists in the area of J&K's Kupwara. He was accorded with the highest gallantry medal Ashok Chakra for his extraordinary act of bravery against the terrorists.

'I may be killed but can never be caught': Late Major Mohit Sharma

Late Major Mohit Sharma, who once said, “I may be killed but can never be caught” lived up to his words in an operation wherein he under the name of Iftikhar Bhatt infiltrated into the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen and killed two dreaded terrorists belonging to the outfit, in an operation that was executed in Shopian, 50 km south of Kashmir. He was able to gain the confidence of the two terrorists - Abu Torara and Abu Sabzar from the Hizbul Mujahideen and convince them about his plans to attack an Indian Army checkpoint to avenge his brother's death, who was killed by the Indian Army - as per the concocted story by Major Sharma. He asked for help from the duo and was operating from an undisclosed location in Shopian.

The Para Special Forces soldier was also able to successfully disguise himself before the terrorists with long hair and beard and clothes very familiar to the terrorists. Moreover, he gained further confidence and became an acquaintance of both after showing a hand-drawn map of the army troop deployment and movement in an unidentified location in J&K. He later killed both the terrorists.

However, five years later, he got martyred, succumbing to injuries, in an operation after saving many of his colleagues, killing two terrorists.

