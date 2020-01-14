ACCESSED: Late-night CCTV Video Of 'Free Kashmir' Graffiti Being Spraypainted In Bengaluru

After ‘Free Kashmir' and 'Modi Fascist' graffiti surfaced at Church Street in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Republic TV has now accessed the CCTV footage of two individuals performing the act. Visuals show that an individual is standing near the walls of the Church street at around 03:08 am in the morning. Soon, another person walks towards the individual and joins him/her. They spend about two minutes and both of them move on by 03:10 am.

'Free Kashmir,' 'Modi Fascist' graffiti in Bengaluru

The ‘Free Kashmir’ row surfaced again on Tuesday as graffiti with the same phrases was spotted in the heart of Bengaluru at Church Street. Additionally, phrases like “No CAA, No NRC, No NPR”, “RSS Terrorist” were also seen across the shutters and walls of the shops and buildings in the street.

Read: Few 'anarchists' raising such slogans: Javadekar on Free Kashmir poster

'Free Kashmir' poster surfaces in Mumbai

Earlier, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza, a protestor at Gateway of India on Jan 7. She was holding a placard that read 'Free Kashmir.' The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station after the protestor sparked a row with her placard in the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Read: 'Was pointing to Internet shutdown': Mumbai protester who held 'Free Kashmir' placard

At that time, Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a clarification video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir.

Read: Mumbai Police files FIR against protester with 'Free Kashmir' placard at Gateway of India

Same poster surfaces in Chennai, Mysuru

With the protest over CAA and NRC escalating, a protester was again seen holding a similar "Free Kashmir" placard during a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Jan 12. Earlier, Mysore University administration had filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest on the campus against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Furthermore, the University administration also issued notice to the concerned students, demanding an explanation for the incident.

Read: BJP alleges pressure of Ministers in 'Free Kashmir' placard probe, demands inquiry

'Jinnah Wali Azadi'

Amid the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, an altogether new 'Azadi' slogan was coined, with protesters rhythmically chanting 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'. Addressing these protesters directly, Dr Subramanian Swamy said the following -