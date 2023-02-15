How An Army Jawan Was Abused, Ambushed & Killed: His Sister-in-law Exposes DMK Assailants

The murder of a soldier in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district has triggered a wave of outrage across the country. On February 8, Lance Naik Prabhu and his brother were attacked by more than 10 people led by a DMK leader. Following Republic's relentless coverage of the murder, police arrested Chinnasamy, the DMK leader, along with six others on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday evening, Lance Naik Prabhu's sister-in-law Priya spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Soldier's sister details murder

The soldier's sister-in-law said the DMK councillor showed up as the soldier and his brother were washing clothes and started yelling at them. "He came home and complained about him (Chinnasamy) asking why is he targeting only us for washing clothes when the entire village does the same," Priya said. "He (the DMK councillor) also showed his slipper and said military officials will only listen if we show them slippers," she added.

According to Priya, there was a heated argument between Chinnasamy and the soldier's family following which the villagers got involved and tried to calm them down. She also said Lance Naik Prabhu was supposed to leave the next day.

Priya further revealed the councillor's family started abusing Lance Naik Prabhu and her when they were standing outside their house. While over half-a-dozen people have been arrested for the murder, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is yet to issue a statement on the incident.